Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.98 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

ESI opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

