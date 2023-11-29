Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.43 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,903 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Weibo worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter worth $136,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WB opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WB. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.