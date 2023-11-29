Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,896 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 169,627 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 150.0% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of SEA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. TD Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.