Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $210.98 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $200.06.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

