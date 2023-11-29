Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.06 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 125.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,394 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,512,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,766 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,136 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

