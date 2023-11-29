Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

