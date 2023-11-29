Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,258 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL stock opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.22 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 332,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,506,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,240 over the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.