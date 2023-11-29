Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 23,095 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

