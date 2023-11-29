Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 25,166 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 616,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

