Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,676 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.13% of AtriCure worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Stock Down 12.6 %

ATRC stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. JMP Securities began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

