Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $17,253,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Down 2.3 %

APPF stock opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $211.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

