Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

