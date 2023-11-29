Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Beverage by 345.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIZZ

National Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

National Beverage stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.93.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

National Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.