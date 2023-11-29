Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
