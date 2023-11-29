Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

