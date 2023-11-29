Brokerages Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target at $9.43

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNTA shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,870 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,618,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 684,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $585.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

