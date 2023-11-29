Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brother Industries Price Performance
Shares of BRTHY remained flat at $33.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 948. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.70. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.
About Brother Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brother Industries
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.