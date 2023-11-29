Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRTHY remained flat at $33.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 948. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.70. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

