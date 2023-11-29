Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brunello Cucinelli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

