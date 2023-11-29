BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 1,714 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.83, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

