BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

