BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.1% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of UGI by 777.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.