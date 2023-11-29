BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $331,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of DEO opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.48. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
