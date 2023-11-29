BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $251,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

