BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,982,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $4,440,941 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

