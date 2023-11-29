BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average is $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

