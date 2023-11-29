BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 813 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,107,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,475. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.0 %

ET stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

