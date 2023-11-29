BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

