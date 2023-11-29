Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 20,082 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

