Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 482 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

NYSE:A opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

