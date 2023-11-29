Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 246,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 40.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,691,000 after acquiring an additional 87,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

