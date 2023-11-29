BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BW LPG Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BWLLY stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.7561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

