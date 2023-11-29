Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Declares Dividend of GBX 18.93

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.93 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caledonia Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,563.75 ($45.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Caledonia Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 3,110 ($39.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,970 ($50.15). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,351.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,374.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.03 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 16,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,472 ($43.85), for a total transaction of £589,163.68 ($744,175.42). In other news, insider Farah Buckley acquired 250 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,446 ($43.53) per share, with a total value of £8,615 ($10,881.65). Also, insider William Wyatt sold 16,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,472 ($43.85), for a total value of £589,163.68 ($744,175.42). Insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

