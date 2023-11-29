Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 658.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in FirstService by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSV opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.