Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

