Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 2,265 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

