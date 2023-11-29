Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 486,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,328,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,157,000 after acquiring an additional 542,288 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

