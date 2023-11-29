Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 7,075 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 35.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 28.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Health Investors by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NHI opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.