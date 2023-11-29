Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.75

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$94.75 and last traded at C$94.98, with a volume of 693122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.75.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.4789762 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total value of C$1,556,427.27. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total value of C$279,893.13. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total value of C$1,556,427.27. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,380. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.