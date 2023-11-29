Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in November

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BLOZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
