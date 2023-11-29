Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,162.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

