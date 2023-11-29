Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Up 3.6%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.06. 325,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 419,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRS. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.