CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.58

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 74348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

CBS Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

