CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CDW were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $151,752,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

