Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.49

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.49 and last traded at $133.36, with a volume of 158475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.94.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

