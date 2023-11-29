Celer Network (CELR) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $114.73 million and $5.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

