Cenntro Electric Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 1st (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 1st.

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of CENN stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Cenntro Electric Group has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

