Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,520 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.64% of TriMas worth $64,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

