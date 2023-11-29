Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,319,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,615 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $82,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BRP Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BRP Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 22,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $585,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 22,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $585,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

