Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $42.23 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,265 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $42,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

