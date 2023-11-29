Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 523,097 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 523,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 39.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

