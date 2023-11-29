Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,550 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.45% of Axonics worth $87,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Axonics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 381,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,950,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Axonics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.